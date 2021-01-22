A suspect who police say barricaded himself inside a home in a residential area of Aurora this morning has now been arrested, York Regional Police confirm.

Police told CP24 they were first called to the residence, located in the area of Henderson and Child drives, for reports of a domestic incident early this morning.

The male suspect, police say, refused to surrender and barricaded himself inside the home for several hours.

Investigators said earlier this morning that there was no risk to public safety but asked people to avoid the area.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police were seen escorting the man to a police cruiser.

Aurora incident update: The male suspect has been safely taken into custody. Thank you to the public for your patience and co-operations during this incident — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 22, 2021

It is not clear what charges he will be facing.