

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators say a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a GO train last weekend has turned himself into police.

According to police, the man was travelling on a train from Union Station to the Downsview GO Station on Sunday afternoon when he exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman who was also on board the train.

Police say he got on the train at Union Station at around 2 p.m. and exited at Downsview Station shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Two hours after investigators released suspect images to the public on Wednesday morning, a 27-year-old man surrendered, police say.

The suspect, identified by police as Christopher Giverin, of Toronto, has been charged with committing an indecent act.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Oct. 30.