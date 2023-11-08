A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman at a TTC subway station last week has been arrested.

Toronto police said a woman exited a train at Sherbourne Station on the evening of Nov. 2 and was allegedly followed by a man into an elevator.

In there, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. He then fled the subway station.

On Wednesday morning, police released a surveillance camera image of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

Hours later, police said the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Majdi Idris Mohamed of no fixed address, had been apprehended.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said the suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.