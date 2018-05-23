

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to search for a suspect who allegedly attacked two teenage boys with a knife in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. near Jaguar Street and Meandering Trail.

Police said two 15-year-old boys were walking in the area when a male suspect approached them.

The suspect, police said, began attacking the teenagers with a knife, slashing one victim in the neck and stabbing the other in the chest.

One teen was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and the other sustained minor injuries.

In an update Wednesday, police said both victims are now in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police have described the suspect as a white male who is approximately five-foot-eight with an average build, a full beard, and a buzz-cut hair style.

At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

A photo of the man has been released in hopes that members of the public can identify him.

Police said he is armed and dangerous and ask anyone who spots him to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said police will be canvassing the area for witnesses and will be looking for possible video surveillance footage.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, the father of one of the teens said the suspect followed the two boys after they got off of a TTC bus in the area.

He said they were walking home from school when the attack occurred.