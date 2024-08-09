York Regional Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man who they believe was involved in a vehicle theft on Thursday.

Officers were notified at 6 a.m. that a man, who was accompanied by two other men, had arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound. Police said one of the companions left immediately after dropping the victim off.

The victim was later pronounced dead. Police said they have not confirmed his identity.

Investigators suspect that the three men were involved in the theft of a vehicle on Kersey Crescent in Richmond Hill around 4:45 a.m. Police said the stolen vehicle was later recovered in a parking lot in Toronto, and an unknown suspect was caught on camera getting out and leaving the area on foot.

Police have not made any arrests in the stabbing or released suspect information. They did announce on Friday that they had charged Mentor Lorguste, a 19-year-old man from Montreal, with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

Meanwhile, investigators have released photos of two men: one who was seen dropping off the victim at the hospital and the other who was observed exiting the stolen vehicle in Toronto.

Police said they have not determined where the stabbing took place but believe it is either in Richmond Hill or Vaughan.

“They are urging any witnesses who have not yet spoken to them to come forward, along with anyone who has video footage, including dashcam, cell phone, or security recordings from the areas around the time of the incident,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact homicide investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.