

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspected impaired driver was taken into custody after briefly fleeing the scene of a rollover in East York early Wednesday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that a Honda CRV was headed northbound on Broadview Avenue when its driver failed to negotiate a turn at O’Connor Drive, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side.

The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot following the crash but was apprehended by police a short time later.

It is not immediately clear what charges he will face.