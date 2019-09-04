Suspected impaired driver arrested after rollover in East York
A vehicle involved in a rollover near Broadview Avenue and O'Connor Drive is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:57AM EDT
A suspected impaired driver was taken into custody after briefly fleeing the scene of a rollover in East York early Wednesday morning.
Reports from the scene indicate that a Honda CRV was headed northbound on Broadview Avenue when its driver failed to negotiate a turn at O’Connor Drive, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side.
The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot following the crash but was apprehended by police a short time later.
It is not immediately clear what charges he will face.