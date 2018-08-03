Suspected impaired driver crashes into bus shelter in Brampton, injures woman
Broken glass is shown on the roadway after a suspected impaired driver hit a bus shelter near Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton. (Kevin Moore)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 7:40AM EDT
A man has been taken into custody for impaired driving after he slammed into a bus shelter in Brampton early Friday morning, injuring a woman who was waiting inside.
The collision happened near Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 5:45 a.m.
Police say that the driver initially left the scene but was located a short distance away.
Paramedics say that a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being cut by glass.
The driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash.