

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been taken into custody for impaired driving after he slammed into a bus shelter in Brampton early Friday morning, injuring a woman who was waiting inside.

The collision happened near Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 5:45 a.m.

Police say that the driver initially left the scene but was located a short distance away.

Paramedics say that a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being cut by glass.

The driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash.