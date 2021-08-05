A 70-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after he allegedly dragged a small dog alongside his moving vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive area at around 4 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

They say that several concerned citizens had intervened after observing the man drag the dog by a leash. The Good Samaritans managed to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver dropped the leash and sped off.

Police say that the dog, a 7-month-old Pomeranian named Sky, was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital in Oakville where it was treated for unspecified injuries.

The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say that the hospital has received “countless” offers of financial donations in the wake of the incident but is not in a position to accept donations and would prefer that individuals instead make a donation to their local humane society.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested at a residence in Mississauga later on Wednesday.

Jose Tavares, 70, is charged with injuring an animal, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and impaired operation of a conveyance.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with video footage to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, extension 1133.