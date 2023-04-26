A Toronto police officer has been injured in a collision in the Rexdale area that involved three different police vehicles.

Police said on Twitter the collision occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police received reports of an impaired driver involved in the collision. Three police vehicles were damaged, and one officer has minor injuries.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

Both lanes on Rexdale Boulevard near the site of the collision are blocked while investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story.