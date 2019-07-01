

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspected impaired driver was taken into police custody after slamming into several parked vehicles in North York early Monday morning.

The three separate collisions occurred on Forest Parkway in the Don Mills Road and Highway 401 area at around 1:40 a.m.

Police say that the driver was transported to hospital for a breath test but was otherwise unharmed.

It is not immediately clear what charges they will face.