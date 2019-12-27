

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was arrested for impaired driving after he slammed his vehicle into a TTC bus shelter with people inside of it.

Police say that the man lost control of the vehicle in the Sheppard and Progress Avenues area, left the roadway and then went through some bushes before colliding with the bus shelter.

There were people inside the bus shelter at the time, though police say that none of them were injured.

Traffic Services is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.