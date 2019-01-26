Suspected impaired driver taken into custody after vehicle rear ends TTC bus
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 6:54AM EST
Police arrested a suspected impaired driver after a vehicle rear ended a TTC bus in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
It happened on Birchmount Road south of St. Clair Avenue at around 4 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that the bus was idling at a stop when the vehicle driven by the suspected impaired driver smashed into it.
No injuries were reported as a result.
Police say that the driver was taken into custody at the scene and is likely to face charges.