

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are searching for a suspected shoplifter who slashed a security guard upon being detained at a Scarborough Walmart and then fled the scene.

The incident happened at a Walmart near Morningside and Milner avenues at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that the suspect was initially detained by the security guard but managed to escape. They say that he slashed the security guard during the process of escaping.

The security guard was rushed to a trauma centre following the incident. On Thursday, police told CP24 that the guard is in good condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, remains outstanding.

Police say that they plan to release a surveillance camera image of the suspect at some point today.