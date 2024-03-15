York Regional Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting and threatening loss prevention officers who were trying to arrest him on suspicion of shoplifting at an LCBO in Vaughan earlier this week.

Police said they were called to the store at Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West on Wednesday evening.

They learned that two loss prevention officers attempted to arrest a man suspected of stealing items from the store. The man allegedly resisted and assaulted one of the officers.

“The suspect managed to break free from the officers and pulled a knife, which he then pointed in their direction before running to an awaiting vehicle with an unidentified driver,” police said in a news release on Friday.

One of the loss prevention officers had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

On Friday, a photo of the suspect was released as police asked for the public’s help identifying and locating him.

He is described as Black, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight, with a medium build and short black and red hair. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, light-blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark-coloured backpack.

Meanwhile, the vehicle involved is described as a white, four-door sedan with a black spoiler on the trunk and the word “SECURITY” on it.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.