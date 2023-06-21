Toronto police have released surveillance images of two suspects who allegedly broke into an east-end LCBO and made off with $1,500 worth of alcohol.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, police said officers were called to the liquor store at Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood on June 14 at around 3:43 a.m.

It’s alleged that two men had broken into the location and stole a “quantity of items,” which police told CTV News Toronto totals $1,500.

The two suspects then exited the store from the back doors, police said, adding that a woman was also seen in the area.

Police describe the first suspect as male, five-foot-six, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, a grey backpack and black shoes at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described by police as male, five-foot-seven, with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket, red face covering, black pants, and a black baseball hat with a light blue brim, police said.

The woman, who investigators also released images of, is described as five-foot-four, with a medium build, police said. She was wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike logo on the front with black leggings and white shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.