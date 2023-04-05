Toronto police have released photos of two suspects in connection with a home robbery in the east end last weekend.

Police said two people attended a house in the Broadview Avenue and Gowan Avenue areas on March 31 at around 12:30 p.m.

One of them stood on the sidewalk while the other went up to the front and allegedly used an object to smash the door, police said.

They then entered the home and allegedly stole numerous valuable items. The two then fled the area on foot.

The first suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build and grey unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a “Lagarage” logo on the left sleeve, blue jeans, grey shoes, a black balaclava, a blue “Toronto Blue Jays” baseball hat, thin-framed glasses and a grey and black backpack with “Exterminator” written on the back.

The other suspect is described as six-foot-two with a medium build. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Pepsico” logo on the right arm and neck, grey fitted track pants, a black and grey baseball hat, navy blue running shoes with white soles and a black backpack with red zipper.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact them at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.