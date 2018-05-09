

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that they are looking for four male suspects following a gunpoint home invasion in Oshawa early Wednesday morning.

Police say that the four suspects, each believed to be carrying a firearm, showed up at a residence in the Wilson and Taunton roads area shortly after midnight and proceeded to force their way inside.

It is alleged that the suspects then got into a brief altercation with the homeowner before leaving the residence empty-handed and getting in a silver or dark-grey minivan to flee the scene.

The homeowner was not injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, no suspect descriptions have been released. Police have said that the suspects had their faces covered and were wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time.

They say that the incident is not believed to have been a random act.