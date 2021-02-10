Five suspects in a violent armed robbery at a bank in Woodstock were arrested in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the heist occurred.

Police say that four of the suspects arrived at a bank in Woodstock just prior to 2 p.m. in a vehicle that had been stolen in Brampton earlier in the day.

It is alleged that the suspects bound employees and customers inside the bank with zip ties and that one of them struck a customer with a firearm, causing minor injuries.

The suspects then stole an unspecified quantity of cash and fled the scene.

About two hours later at around 4 p.m. Peel police located the stolen vehicle used in the robbery in Mississauga and arrested five suspects, including the driver of a second vehicle involved in the robbery.

An imitation firearm was also recovered during the arrests.

Anthony Mitchell, 19, Elijah Cromwell, 19, Daphne Tran, 21 as well as a 16,-year-old male and a 14-year-old male are all facing charges in connection with the robbery.

The 14-year-old and 16,--year-old cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Peel police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the Central Robbery Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3402.