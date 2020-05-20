Suspects in attempted home invasion at downtown building used power tools to try to get into unit: police
Two suspects in an attempted home invasion are seen trying to force their way inside a unit at a downtown building.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 12:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 20, 2020 12:35PM EDT
Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects in an attempted home invasion at a downtown building.
Police say that the suspects attended a building in the York Street and Bremner Boulevard area at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside, police allege that the suspects used power tools in an unsuccessful attempt to gain access to a unit inside and its occupants.
The suspects, however, subsequently fled the scene after being unable to force their way inside.
The first suspect is described as having a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, dark clothing, a mask, and yellow work gloves.
The second suspect is described as having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a tan green jacket, a mask, and yellow work gloves.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).