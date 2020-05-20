

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects in an attempted home invasion at a downtown building.

Police say that the suspects attended a building in the York Street and Bremner Boulevard area at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside, police allege that the suspects used power tools in an unsuccessful attempt to gain access to a unit inside and its occupants.

The suspects, however, subsequently fled the scene after being unable to force their way inside.

The first suspect is described as having a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, dark clothing, a mask, and yellow work gloves.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a tan green jacket, a mask, and yellow work gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).