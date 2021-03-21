Suspects in custody after double stabbing in Brampton
Police are seen after a takedown in Brampton on March 21, 2021. (Peter Mills)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 21, 2021 6:18AM EDT
Several people are now in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing overnight on Sunday.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue West at 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of two victims who were stabbed.
Both were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Initial reports said the suspects responsible fled the scene on foot.
Police were seen surrounding a black sedan a short time later where multiple suspects were arrested.
Witnesses are asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.