

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two suspects are in custody in connection with a suspected vehicle theft after they got stuck atop a snowbank while trying to flee from police in Mississauga.

A worker was clearing snow at a townhouse complex in the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Road area early Monday when he noticed a Porsche SUV that was blocking his path.

“I tried knocking on the window and I didn’t get any response from them. So I waited a little bit longer because I thought they were sleeping and I came back and knocked again and they weren’t responding again,” said the worker, who gave his name as Daniel.

Concerned, he called police, who determined the vehicle was stolen.

“Cops, everyone showed up within like five minutes and boxed them in. They had Tasers ready. It was like a scene out of a movie, almost,” he said.

The occupants then tried to escape, according to reports from the scene.

“I heard the car go into neutral, started revving,” Daniel said. “Then they smashed the window out. He ended up nailing the back of the cruiser, then taking off.”

Witnesses said the vehicle took off down the road, lost control and struck a snowbank.

Images from the scene showed the Porsche mounted up on the snowbank.

Peel police said the suspects fled on foot, but were quickly apprehended.

No charges have been announced so far.

- With a report by CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley