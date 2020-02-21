

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people are in custody after they rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cruisers in Brampton in an unsuccessful attempt to evade arrest.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the Bartley Bull Parkway and Town House Crescent area at around 6:20 a.m. after receiving a call about a vehicle that had been suspiciously idling in the area for more than an hour.

Once they arrived on scene the officers approached the vehicle to investigate further.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle then hit the gas, slamming into the two cruisers as they attempted to flee the scene.

Police say that the officers feared for theirt safety and decided to open fire, though none of the suspects were struck.

The suspect vehicle ultimately came to a stop after hitting a parked vehicle nearby.

Police say that the three suspects were arrested at the scene and that no additional suspects are being sought.

It is not clear what charges they will face.