Police have made another arrest in connection with a brazen carjacking, this one occurring moments after the suspect made off with the victim’s motorcycle.

It happened in the vicinity of Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive in Etobicoke’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police say the victim was operating his motorcycle in the area when he was cut off by a car, forcing him to stop.

It is alleged that a man then got out of the car and pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding the motorcycle.

The victim complied and police say the suspect hopped on the motorcycle and speed away, leaving in tandem with the car,

Luckily officers were in the area at the time and were able to locate the motorcycle and the suspect a short time later, police say.

The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

Police say that a loaded handgun was also seized following a search of the motorcycle.

The incident was just the latest in a line of gunpoint carjackings that have taken place in the city of late, including one in which Maple Leafs Star Mitch Marner was the victim.

Sameer Ejaz 20, of Toronto, is facing 11 charges in connection with the Humber Summit carjacking, including robbery with a firearm.

Police have not released any information about the second suspect that was operating the car.