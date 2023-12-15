One man is in custody and another remains outstanding after they allegedly rammed a police cruiser while operating a stolen vehicle in Oshawa earlier this week.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the Taunton Road East and Mary Street North area just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, officers soon realized that a Dodge SUV that was parking in a residential complex that it was not permitted to be in had previously been reported stolen.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, police say that its two occupants refused to stop and ultimately rammed a cruiser while attempting to flee.

The two suspects then fled the vehicle on foot, police say.

One male was ultimately arrested a short distance away while a second male remains outstanding.

Khaleil McDonald, 21, of East Gwillimbury, is facing 10 charges, including flight from police and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police continue to investigate.