

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four men and two young offenders have been arrested following an investigation stemming from the theft of a laptop that a woman had posted for sale on Kijiji.

Police say that the 23-year-old victim had posted an advertisement for the laptop and then made arrangements to meet a male buyer on June 17.

It is alleged that two men showed up for that meeting in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.

Those men, police say, took the laptop and fled the scene without paying for it.

As the men fled, police say that a black handgun fell from one of their waistbands.

They were then seen getting into a silver Honda Civic that had been reported stolen.

The next day a male attempted to sell the laptop online.

Police say that officers arranged to meet with that individual and then arrested him.

He was in possession of the stolen laptop, a large hunting knife, a credit card-style knife and a mini Glock air soft pistol, police say.

Police also say that they recovered the stolen vehicle and arrested a number of other suspects at the time. They also seized ski masks, cannabis and a quantity of cell phones in their original packaging as part of the investigation.

The suspects taken into custody are facing a combined 18 charges.

Police say that there is an ongoing investigation taking place.