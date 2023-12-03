Suspects outstanding after store robbed in Brampton
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, December 3, 2023 10:49PM EST
Police are investigating after a store in Brampton was robbed on Sunday night.
The incident happened in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. and that a weapon was seen.
An unknown amount of merchandise was taken, they said.
The suspects fled the area.
No injuries were reported.