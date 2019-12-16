

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Police are looking for two suspects in a violent home invasion north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say they were called to a home in Vaughan, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 for a report of a robbery.

They say officers found a 59-year-old woman who was then taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Police say the woman was alone in her house when she answered a knock on the door.

They say two suspects allegedly forced their way inside and began hitting her in the head with a handgun and forced her into the bathroom.

Police say they are looking for one male and one female suspect.