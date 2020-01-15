

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





No one was injured when a pair of male suspects opened fire on a man sitting in his car in Richmond Hill late on Tuesday night, York Regional Police say.

Officers say they were called to 280 Kerrybrook Drive, in the Major Mackenzie Drive and Bathurst Street area, at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday for multiple reports of a crash nearby.

Police say a group of males in a car pulled up alongside the victim, who was sitting in his parked car.

They allegedly got out of their car and opened fire on the victim, striking his car numerous times, forcing him to flee the scene on foot.

They also then pursued him on foot for a short time.

The victim made his way into a nearby home's backyard where the homeowner spotted him and called police.

Investigators say they are seeking two male suspects sporting hoodies.