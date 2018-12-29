

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an assault outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near Church and Maitland streets at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they located one male who was unresponsive after he was struck with an object.

He was rushed to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police subsequently found a second victim in the area who had also been hit with an object. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police confirm.

Police say they believe two suspects are responsible for the attacks but detailed suspect descriptions have not been released.