A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after a shooting took place in Hamilton on Monday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Barton and Emerald streets.

Police were called to the area at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was subsequently taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a gun was recovered at the scene but the suspects remain outstanding.

The first suspect has been described by police as a light-skinned, non-white male with an afro-style haircut. The second suspect was described as a white, skinny male with brown hair. Officers described the third suspect as a non-white female.

All three suspects are described as between the ages of 17 and 20 years old.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-3817 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.