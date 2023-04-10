Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation, after they allegedly spit on and threw a large juice container at two women in a Toronto subway station last month.

On March 24, at around 9:45 p.m., police said they responded to an assault call at North York Centre Station in the Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue area.

It was reported that two women were walking up a stairwell from the southbound platform as two suspects were walking down, and an argument ensued.

“The suspects spit on the women and threw a large plastic juice container at them,” Toronto police said in a press release.

The first suspect is described by police as a male with a light complexion, standing around six feet, with braided hair, wearing black sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The second is described as a white female, standing five-feet, two-inches, with a thin build, wearing purple or blue velvet sweatpants and jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.