Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects following an alleged home invasion and robbery in Markham early Monday morning that left the victims’ dog missing.

Police say that at around 2:30 a.m. officers were called to a residence in the area of Greensboro and Milliken Meadows drives, near Kennedy Road and Denison Street, for a reported home invasion.

It’s alleged that four male suspects, one armed with a firearm, forced their way into the home, and that one victim was assaulted while two others were restrained in their bedroom.

“The suspects stole multiple cell phones and a wallet before they fled the scene,” York Regional Police (YRP) said in a news release.

“A dog, describe as a small brown poodle, got out of the home during the incident and has not yet been located.”

Investigators say there were three adult victims in the home at the time of the invasion, and one of them sustained minor injuries.

The suspects are described by police as wearing all black clothing with black ski masks.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the release continued. “Investigators would like to speak to anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.