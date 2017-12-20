

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are searching for suspects after an armed robbery at an electronics store in Burlington on Tuesday.

According to police, two armed males entered a 2001 Audio Video store, located on Fairview Street in Burlington, at around 9 p.m. Tuesday and demanded that two employees head to the rear of the shop.

Police say one suspect kept a look out while the second suspect loaded televisions into a large cargo truck parked at the back of the building.

The suspects fled the scene in the truck a short time later and police say it is not clear if there was a third suspect in the vehicle.

No one was injured following the robbery.

Investigators have described the suspects as black males with medium builds who are believed to be in their mid-20s and are about five-foot-ten to six-foot-one.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.