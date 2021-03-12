Suspects sought after assault in Christie Pits
Toronto police are investigating an incident in Christie Pits neighbourhood.
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 6:46PM EST
Police are searching for at least three suspects after an assault in Christie Pits Friday evening left a man injured.
Emergency crews were called to the Barton Avenue and Crawford Street area, west of Christie Street.
Police say they received reports that a male was shot and pushed out of a car.
Toronto paramedics say they responded to an assault and not a shooting.
The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the suspects were all wearing black clothing and fled the scene in a white SUV.