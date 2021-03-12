Police are searching for at least three suspects after an assault in Christie Pits Friday evening left a man injured.

Emergency crews were called to the Barton Avenue and Crawford Street area, west of Christie Street.

Police say they received reports that a male was shot and pushed out of a car.

Toronto paramedics say they responded to an assault and not a shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspects were all wearing black clothing and fled the scene in a white SUV.