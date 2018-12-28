

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released photos of two suspects who allegedly robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint in Parkdale.

The incident occurred on Oct. 31 at around 4:30 a.m.

Police allege a taxi driver picked up two passengers in the city’s west end and drove them to the area of King Street and Dowling Avenue.

When they arrived at their destination, police say one of the passengers grabbed the taxi driver by the head and held him still while the other passenger pointed a gun at the cab driver.

The suspects, according to police, robbed the driver of cash and personal items.

The first suspect has been described by police as about five-foot-two, 21 to 23 years old, and has a medium build. He was clean shaven at the time of the incident and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

The second suspect has been described as about five-foot-seven, 21 to 23 years old, and has a skinny build. He had short, curly black hair at the time of the alleged robbery, was unshaven, and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.