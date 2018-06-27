

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a male was stabbed outside a convenience store in the city’s St. Clair West Village area.

The incident occurred just outside a Circle K near St. Clair and Oakwood avenues at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was involved in an altercation with three male suspects in front of the store.

The victim later entered the store while the three males attempted to get him to come back outside.

According to investigators, the victim was stabbed by one of the males just outside the door to the convenience store.

The victim, who is believed to be in his early 20s, made his own way to hospital. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect responsible for the stabbing is described as male with light brown skin and a skinny build. He is believed to be five-foot-six and in his 20s.

Descriptions for the other two males involved in the altercation were not provided.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they do not believe the victim and the suspects knew one another prior to the incident on Wednesday morning.