Suspects sought after man shot in his car in Brampton: police
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2023 10:00AM EST
Peel police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in his vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area, police said. When they arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot in his vehicle.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
According to police, unknown suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
The intersections of Mayfield and Torbram roads, Mayfield and Airport roads, as well as northbound Torbram Road and Countryside Drive, are closed for the police investigation.