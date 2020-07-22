

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for at least two suspects after a shooting in North York Wednesday evening that left a man with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Falstaff Avenue, near Highway 401 and Jane Street, just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Insp. Darren Alldrit said the victim was waiting outside the building when two male suspects approached him.

“Both of them are armed with firearms, and they began discharging their firearms at our victim,” Alldrit said.

He said the victim then made his way back inside and collapsed in the building's lobby.

When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said he was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Alldrit said the suspects were last seen running towards a waiting vehicle and fled the area.

He noted that the suspects were wearing dark clothing, and the suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured sedan.

Alldrit said they recovered five to seven shell casings at the scene.

Officers are canvassing the building and speaking to witnesses, he said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.