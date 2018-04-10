

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was stabbed in the eye in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Monday evening.

The incident occurred near Weston Road and Denarda Street, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 5 p.m.

Police said there was a physical altercation between a 21-year-old man and multiple male suspects in the area and during the fight, the 21-year-old was stabbed in the eye.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. His current condition is not known.

Investigators said multiple suspects are still outstanding and police are asking witnesses to contact police or Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.