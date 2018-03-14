Suspects sought after police release video showing 'vicious assault' on autistic male
Three suspects wanted in connection with assault on autistic man. (Peel Police)
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 7:48PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 8:18PM EDT
Peel police are searching for three people in connection with what they are calling a “vicious assault on an autistic male”.
A 29-year-old Mississauga man with autism was sitting on the stairs of the lower level of Square One bus terminal at 200 Rathburn Road West around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Three men approached and surrounded the victim. According to police, they proceeded to punch and kick him repeatedly.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police are now searching for the suspects.
Screenshots from security footage show three South Asian men – two with light complexions and one with a medium complexion—who appear to be about five-foot-ten. They were all wearing black track pants and black shoes. The first suspect has a thin build and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan logo and white Jordon lettering. The second suspect is clean shaven and was wearing a black jacket with a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and a vertical stripe along the hood.
The third suspect has a medium build and is unshaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white Nike lettering along the sleeves.
Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.