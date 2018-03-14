

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Peel police are searching for three people in connection with what they are calling a “vicious assault on an autistic male”.

A 29-year-old Mississauga man with autism was sitting on the stairs of the lower level of Square One bus terminal at 200 Rathburn Road West around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Three men approached and surrounded the victim. According to police, they proceeded to punch and kick him repeatedly.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspects.

Screenshots from security footage show three South Asian men – two with light complexions and one with a medium complexion—who appear to be about five-foot-ten. They were all wearing black track pants and black shoes. The first suspect has a thin build and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan logo and white Jordon lettering. The second suspect is clean shaven and was wearing a black jacket with a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and a vertical stripe along the hood.

The third suspect has a medium build and is unshaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white Nike lettering along the sleeves.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.