Suspects sought after shooting in city's east end leaves 1 man injured
Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 6:18AM EST
One male has been transported to hospital for treatment following a shooting in the city’s east end late Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Broadview Avenue and Erindale Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, at around 11:45 p.m.
Police say a man was located in the area suffering from gunshot wounds and shell casings were also found nearby.
Paramedics told CP24 that the victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
In a tweet, Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.