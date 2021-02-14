One male has been transported to hospital for treatment following a shooting in the city’s east end late Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Broadview Avenue and Erindale Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, at around 11:45 p.m.

Police say a man was located in the area suffering from gunshot wounds and shell casings were also found nearby.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

In a tweet, Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects in connection with the incident.