Police are searching for at least three suspects after a shooting near Christie Pits Friday evening left a male injured.

Emergency crews were called to the Christie Street and Barton Avenue area, north of Bloor Street West.

Police say they received reports that a male was shot and pushed out of a car.

When officers arrived, they located a victim, who was subsequently taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspects were all wearing black clothing and fled the scene in a white SUV.