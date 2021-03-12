Suspects sought after shooting near Christie Pits
Toronto police are investigating an incident in Christie Pits neighbourhood.
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 6:46PM EST
Police are searching for at least three suspects after a shooting near Christie Pits Friday evening left a male injured.
Emergency crews were called to the Christie Street and Barton Avenue area, north of Bloor Street West.
Police say they received reports that a male was shot and pushed out of a car.
When officers arrived, they located a victim, who was subsequently taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the suspects were all wearing black clothing and fled the scene in a white SUV.