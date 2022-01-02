Police are searching for suspects after they say two men were stabbed several times in a Malvern parking lot early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of a stabbing.

Police say a group had reportedly gathered in a commercial centre parking lot when a dispute broke out between several people.

Investigators say two men were stabbed several times during the altercation. One victim was transported to hospital in serious condition and the second man sustained life-threatening injuries.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects but investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has dash camera footage of the area to contact 42 Division.