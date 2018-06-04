

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman in Oshawa on Friday.

Police say at around 4:15 a.m. a woman was outside her home in the area of Stevenson Road South and Gibb Street waiting for a taxi when she was approached by three male suspects.

Police allege one of the suspects punched the woman in the face and when she dropped to the ground, another suspect started to assault her.

Police say the suspects stole her purse and jewelry and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries.

A search was conducted in the area but the suspects were not located.

The first suspect was described as a black male who is approximately six-feet-tall and was wearing a red hooded sweater and grey bandana.

The second suspect is believed to be a black male who is about five-foot-eleven and has a tall, slim build. Police say the man was wearing a black ski mask.

The third suspect was described as a male who is about six-feet-tall with a slim build and was also wearing a black ski mask at the time of the incident.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older-style dark green or blue four-door vehicle. It was last seen heading northbound on Stevenson Road South.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.