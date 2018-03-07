

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera images in connection with the assault of two women while they were leaving a downtown establishment early Thursday morning.

The alleged incident took place in the area of College and Bathurst streets at around 3 a.m.

According to investigators, an unknown man approached two women from the opposite side of the street before allegedly sexually assaulting one of the women. Officers said the man then ran back to rejoin a group of men he had been walking with.

The women then followed the man across the street in an attempt to confront him.

The man and another man he was with, described by police as his colleague, then allegedly assaulted both women.

Police said the two suspects then fled the area on foot then got into a taxi heading southbound on Bathurst Street.

The first suspect has been described as a five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 black male with dark curly brown hair. He was wearing an olive-green jacket and black high-cut boots at the time, officers said. The second suspect was described by police as a five-foot-six to five-foot-eight black male with a slim build who was wearing a hooded jacket at the time.

Both suspects are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25 years old.

Police released security camera images of the suspects in an attempt to identify them.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).