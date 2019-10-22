

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are looking for suspects in connection with a home invasion in Vaughan on Monday.

York Regional Police were called to a home on Lois Drive, located in the area of Rutherford and Vaughan Mills roads, at around 1 p.m. for reports of a break-in.

A citizen had called and said three suspects wearing masks broke into a home and fled in a vehicle.

Officers saw evidence of forced entry into the residence, and found a female victim who had said one of the three suspects pointed a firearm at her.

The suspects searched the home and fled.

The victim was not physically injured.

No other suspect information has been released.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or residents with video surveillance to come forward.