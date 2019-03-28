

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to search for three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the parking lot of Churchill Community Church, located near Ninth Line and Aurora Road, for a reported shooting just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, a 22-year-old man was found lying between two parked vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

“Investigators are working on notifying the next-of-kin and identifying this individual and looking into possible causes," Sgt. Aaron Busby told reporters at the scene. "The area is under police surveillance."

No arrests have been made in the case but police say three male suspects were seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured SUV. Detailed suspect descriptions have not been provided.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with video surveillance footage or dash camera video from the area to contact investigators.