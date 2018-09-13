

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are looking for witnesses after a man was allegedly punched and choked and left with facial injuries in an apparent road rage incident in Oshawa last month.

It happened on August 28 at around 6:30 p.m.

A man was driving a vehicle hauling a rental trailer from Ajax to Oshawa on Bayly Street when he noticed a small white Cadillac SUV following him closely.

A male passenger in the Cadillac reached out the window and struck the trailer several times, police said.

When the victim came to a stop near the entrance to the Oshawa GO Station close to Bloor Street West, the passenger from the Cadillac allegedly came toward him and started punching and choking him.

The victim was thrown to the ground, at which point the woman driving the Cadillac got out of the car and kicked him in the face while he was down, police said.

The male suspect then tried to get into the victim’s vehicle. When he wasn’t able to, he ripped off the side mirror, police said.

The first suspect is described as a black male standing around five-foot-two to five-foot-three and weighing around 180 pounds. He had curly hair and was wearing a white t-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white woman with a medium build, standing around five-foot-six to five-foot-seven feet tall.

Investigators are asking any possible witnesses to come forward to police.