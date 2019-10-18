

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they have now identified the man who allegedly dumped a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left two women and a toddler with serious injuries.

Investigators previously confirmed that the driver of a grey Dodge Journey SUV struck two women and a baby in a stroller in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue on the morning of Oct. 13.

Police allege that after the collision, two occupants of the vehicle got out, walked around to assess the scene, and quickly fled the area.

The vehicle was located in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive the following day. Police now say they believe 40-year-old Toronto resident Jeremiah Cook was a passenger in the SUV and was responsible for dumping the vehicle.

He is wanted on several charges, including obstructing police, failing to comply with a probation order, failing to stop/render assistance, and two counts of failing to stop causing bodily harm.

Police say they are continuing to search for the driver of the vehicle, identified as 34-year-old Derek DeSousa.

DeSousa faces a number of charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, and two counts of failing to stop causing bodily harm.

Police are urging both men to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.