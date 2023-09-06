Police are trying to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts at places of worship in York Region.

York Regional Police say the first theft occurred on July 21 at around 11:20 a.m. at a residence associated to the Buddhist Prjna Temple, located on Wales Avenue in Markham.

According to police, two male suspects forced their way into the home, stole a large quantity of Canadian and American currency, and fled in a waiting SUV.

The second target was the Buddhist Temple on George Street, near Parkway Avenue, in Markham, police said. On two occasions, on Aug. 6 and Aug. 19, the suspects broke in and stole a large amount of cash and a safe, police said.

Police allege that on Aug. 13 at around 12:15 p.m., two male suspects used a sliding door to enter a residence used as a Buddhist Temple on Hidden Forest Drive in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville. In this incident, police said, the suspects were scared off by people inside and fled the area prior to the arrival of police. Nothing was stolen and no one was injured.

The Buddhist Monastery on Kennedy Road in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville was broken into by a group of suspects on Aug. 20 at around 4 p.m., police said.

Five male suspects entered the place of worship and two asked for a blessing before running off with a safe containing a large amount of cash, investigators allege.

The safe, police said, was placed into a white Hyundai Elantra before the suspects took off.

On Sept. 3 at around 10 a.m., four males were seen wandering around the property of Cham Sham Temple, located on Bayview Avenue in Markham, police said.

“The suspects forced their way into a private area belonging to staff who reside at the temple. They then stole a large amount of Canadian and Chinese money, along with a cell phone, before leaving the area in a silver sedan believed to be a Toyota Corolla,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The suspects, along with the vehicles, were captured on video surveillance and investigators are releasing the attached images and appealing to the public for assistance to identify them.”

The suspects, police said, have been linked to three vehicles, including a dark-coloured SUV, a white Hyundai Elantra, and possibly a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla. The model years are believed to be between 2014 and 2016.

Police have also released descriptions of four of the suspects wanted in connection with the thefts. According to investigators, they are all males between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

Two of the suspects have been described as around six-feet tall and about 200 pounds with a medium build and short, black hair.

The third suspect is believed to be about five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, and a partial beard.

Police said the fourth man is about five-feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, and has a medium build.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the York Regional Police Service at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7545 or ext. 7244. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.